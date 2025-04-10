Nepali Army’s Role in International Peacekeeping Highlighted by President



Panchkhal: President Ramchandra Paudel has emphasized the Nepali Army’s significant role as a symbol of dignity, peace, and humanity, representing Nepal on an international level.





According to National News Agency Nepal, President Paudel addressed the conclusion of the pre-deployment training for Shree Naya Bhairavi Dal Company, Seventh Contingent, in Panchkhal, Kavre. This contingent is set to join the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), showcasing the nation’s commitment to global peace efforts.





President Paudel, who serves as the Supreme Commander of the Nepali Army, reiterated the army’s dedication to peace, constitutional order, and the freedom of the Nepali people. He expressed confidence in the army’s commitment to these principles, both domestically and internationally.





Highlighting Nepal’s longstanding participation in UN peacekeeping missions, President Paudel noted that the Nepali Army’s involvement has enhanced the country’s image globally. He also mentioned that over 158,000 Nepali Army personnel have participated in 44 UN missions over the past 67 years, demonstrating their discipline, loyalty, and efficiency.





Currently, more than 6,000 Nepali peacekeepers are serving in 11 different missions around the world, making Nepal the top contributor of peacekeeping troops. President Paudel expressed his confidence in the contingent’s ability to uphold the Nepali Army’s tradition of bravery, service, and dedication.





President Paudel also reminded the departing troops of the confidence placed in them by their families, the Nepali Army, the nation, and the United Nations. He wished them success in their mission to uphold world peace, recognizing the challenges posed by the current global environment and regional security dynamics.





The President acknowledged the Nepali Army’s historical contributions to world peace through various missions and encouraged the contingent to perform their duties with professionalism and efficiency. He also observed a presentation on the mission’s preparedness and received briefings on the training related to the UN peace mission.

