Sikari Sardar’s Contribution to Nepal’s History Remarkable, Says CIT Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, has stated that Sikari Sardar Banshu (Bansha) Gurung has played a significant role in Nepal’s history by defeating the British army in the battle of Sindhuligadhi.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the statement was made during a program where the first cancellation mark was affixed on a postal stamp issued under the Philatelic Program 2024/25 by the Department of Postal Services. Minister Gurung emphasized that Bansha Gurung’s contributions were crucial in safeguarding Nepal’s sovereignty and that the nation remains independent today due to his efforts. He expressed pride in having a stamp issued in memory of Sikari Sardar.





A postal stamp featuring Sikari Sardar Banshu (Bansha) Gurung has been released with a denomination of ten rupees. On this occasion, Minister Gurung also placed a cancellation mark on a postage stamp dedicated to the ‘endemic’ plants of Nepal.





Sardar Gurung was a key leader who led Nepal to victory against the British forces in the battle of Sindhuligadhi. Born in Kone Nasa village of Lamjung, he later moved to Dhor Jaspur, Shuklagandaki Municipality-12, Tanahun. Renowned for his archery skills, he was enlisted by King Prithvi Narayan Shah to join the campaign at Sindhuligadhi to resist the British invasion.

