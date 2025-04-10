Envoy Lamsal Presents Letters of Credence to King Philippe



Brussels: Ambassador of Nepal to the Kingdom of Belgium, Sewa Lamsal, presented her Letters of Credence to King Philippe of Belgium at a special ceremony organized at the Royal Palace in Brussels on Wednesday.

According to National News Agency Nepal, after presenting the Letters of Credence, Ambassador Lamsal paid a courtesy call on King Philippe. She conveyed greetings and best wishes from President Ramchandra Paudel to King Philippe for his personal good health and happiness, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Belgium, as stated in a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Brussels.

During the occasion, Ambassador Lamsal emphasized the importance of further strengthening collaboration between Nepal and Belgium in areas such as trade, tourism, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people relations. King Philippe congratulated Ambassador Lamsal on her appointment and wished her success in enhancing the bilateral ties between the two nations, as not

ed in the statement.

King Philippe also recalled his private visit to Nepal in 1998 when he was the Crown Prince, expressing hope that the friendship between Belgium and Nepal will further prosper during Ambassador Lamsal’s tenure.