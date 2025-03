Kathmandu: Gold and silver prices have fallen in the domestic market today, marking the first day of the week.





According to National News Agency Nepal, gold is being traded at Rs 174,100 per tola (11.66 grams), a decrease of Rs 900 compared to Friday, the closing day of the previous week.





Similarly, the price of silver dropped by Rs 15 per tola, now being traded at Rs 1,980 per tola. In the international market, the price of gold is set at 3,022 US dollars per ounce.