Government Working to Strengthen Early Warning System: Energy Minister Khadka



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka has announced that the government is focused on enhancing the forecasting and early warning system by leveraging the latest technology. Speaking at a program organized by the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat on the occasion of World Meteorological Day, he emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting lives at risk from disasters.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Khadka highlighted the success of the existing early warning system in safeguarding people and their property from floods. He noted the government’s plans to expand the use of IT, radar systems, and satellite technology for improved rain and weather forecasting. The minister stressed that protecting glaciers, a vital source for Nepal’s hydropower projects, irrigation schemes, and drinking water, is a top government priority. He warned of a potential future crisis in water security if proactive measures are not taken now, emphasizing the collaborative efforts with the international community to preserve glaciers and mitigate climate change impacts.





The minister also detailed the government’s plans, supported by the Green Climate Fund, to install risk reduction and early warning systems in four more glaciers, including Lower Barun Glacier in Sankhuwasabha, Lumding and Hongu Glaciers in Solukhumbu, and Thulagi Glacier in Manang district. He announced future implementation of an impact-based forecasting system across all provinces and river basins in the country.





Energy Minister Khadka further shared that the Hydrology and Meteorology Policy, 2081, has been developed and put into action under the ministry’s leadership. He committed to preparing the new financial year budget with a focus on disaster-induced risks.





Secretary Sarita Dawadi of the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation stated that services provided by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology will undergo further development and expansion. Additionally, Secretary Madhu Prasad Bhetwal of the Water and Energy Commission Secretariat mentioned the advancement of various programs in hydrology and meteorological services, climate adaptation, and glacier conservation in collaboration with different agencies.

