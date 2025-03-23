Two Children Killed in Banke Water Tanker Incident



Banke: Two children died when a water tanker hit them at Betahani of Duduwa rural municipality-2 in Banke district on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as nine-year-old Shiva Kumar Godiya and eight-year-old Bishal Godiya of Duduwa rural municipality, said Information Officer at Banke Police and Police Inspector Yam Bahadur Malla.





According to National News Agency Nepal, after the incident, the irate locals had torched the water tanker, leaving it completely damaged. Chief District Officer Dharma Raj Joshi shared that police personnel opened fire in the air to bring the situation under control. He further stated that details of the incident are awaited and the situation is still out of control.

