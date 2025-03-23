Nation is on Development Pace: PM Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said the country has now been on the pace of development. In his address to the “Together for Tomorrow, Youth and the Prime Minister” programme organised by the National Youth Federation Nepal, the Prime Minister acknowledged that there are issues with reasons and solutions as well, adding that the government is working towards that end.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the slogan for Digital Nepal has led to significant transformation in the country’s digital sector, and the Prime Minister claimed that this initiative was his concept. He further stated that the government’s efforts at establishing at least one basic hospital at each local level will in the long run bring significant transformations in the health sector at home.





The Prime Minister highlighted that numerous medical colleges have been established, and basic health hospitals have been set up at local levels, with some still in the course of establishment. Advancing health and education is a government priority, and he noted, “Our daughters are serving as medical specialists. More have dreamt of becoming medical experts and this is the achievement of our time.”





PM Oli emphasized the need to promote entrepreneurship to create jobs and modernize agriculture to see increased production and productivity. Around 140 youths from medical, law, and science and technology fields participated in the event, where they apprised the Prime Minister of issues from the relevant sectors. In response, the Prime Minister urged them to come up with substantive reports, pledging to attempt to address those issues through the government’s upcoming policies, programmes, and budget.

