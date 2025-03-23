Contact Us
Malla Appointed Honorary Consulate General of Armenia for Nepal


Kathmandu: Kiran Malla has been appointed the honorary consulate general of the Republic of Armenia for Nepal. Informing that a letter was received in regard to the appointment of Malla, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he was provided with a letter of permission today.



According to National News Agency Nepal, Malla has been entrusted with the responsibility for looking after the Kathmandu Valley. Malla’s tenure will remain till 22 March 2028. The Ministry has urged the concerned Nepali officials and citizens to extend necessary support to Malla in the line of duty.



Malla, a resident of Dang, is an energy entrepreneur. He had served the Butwal Power Company Limited as the general manager. He did his Master’s degree on hydropower from Norway.

