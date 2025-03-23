NA Entertains Proposal Seeking Consideration on Bill to Amend Cooperatives-Related Acts



Kathmandu: The National Assembly (NA) has accepted the proposal tabled seeking consideration on the Bill designed to amend some of Nepal’s Acts relating to cooperatives. The today’s session of the upper house endorsed the document presented by Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives, and Poverty Alleviation Balaram Adhikari before the session. It was passed with a majority of votes.





According to National News Agency Nepal, giving his replies to questions raised during the deliberations on the proposal, the Minister stated that the Bill was introduced to intervene in challenges of the cooperative sector. “It is capable of addressing the issues promptly,” he remarked.





Dr. Beduram Bhusal, Kiran Babu Pun, Ganga Kumari Belbase, Indira Devi Gautam, Tul Prasad Bishwakarma, Yubaraj Sharma, Uday Bahadur Bohora, Manrupa Sharma, Tulasa Kumari Dahal, Jayanti Devi Rai, Shreekrishna Prasad Adhikari, Rukmini Koirala, Renu Chand, Rajendra Laxmi Gaire, and Gopi Bahadur Sarki Achhami participated in the deliberations.





NA Chair Narayana Prasad Dahal informed the session that those legislators wishing to propose amendments to the Bill can register the proposal in the respective section.

