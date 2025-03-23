Mandandeupur and Japan’s Fujinomiya City Formally Establish Sisterly Relations



Mandandeupur: Mandandeupur municipality of Kavrepalanchowk district has established sisterly relations with Fujinomiya city of Japan. With this, the two cities now have agreed to exchange issues related to agriculture, tourism, social and cultural activities. A team led by Fujinomiya Mayor Hidetada Sudo made a formal announcement to this effect after an official visit to Mandandeupur municipality today.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mayor of Mandandeupur, Tok Bahadur Waiba and Sudo signed and exchanged the agreement by organizing the second special session of the municipal assembly-2081 BS. “Nepal’s Ambassador to Japan, Dr Durga Subedi, has made special coordination to that end,” Waiba informed.





The mayor described it a matter of pride that the developed nation Japan has established sisterly relations with the city hoping it would lead to further progress in the exchange of agriculture, tourism, social, economic, educational and cultural activities here. “The relationship would prove to be a milestone in the development of Mandandeupur as Japan has been providing abundant support to Nepal’s efforts for development in the past as well,” he mentioned.





Speaking on the occasion, Sudo termed the beginning of relations between the two cities as historic and expressed the belief that it would further highlight various dimensions of the two cities in the days to come. “Now the relations between our two cities will continue to deepen,” he said. A team of people’s representatives from Mandandeupur signed a sisterhood agreement with Fujinomiya municipality during its visit to Japan in the third week of last January.

