President Paudel Sees Need of Urgency to Promote Good Governance and Equitable Society



Kathmandu: President Ramchandra Paudel has stressed the need for the government’s promptness towards achieving the constitutional objectives of sustainable peace, good governance, social justice, building an equitable society, and development and prosperity in the country.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Head of the State emphasized that these objectives would be realized only through the effective implementation of the directive principles, policies, and responsibilities of the state by mobilizing available resources. He highlighted the importance of adhering to the basic letter and spirit of the Constitution of Nepal, particularly the constitutional provisions relating to the directive principles, policies, and responsibilities of the state.





The President expressed his belief that the Government of Nepal would be more active in implementing these principles in a gradual and effective manner in the future, in line with the Constitution’s letter and spirit. This statement was made during the occasion when Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli presented the government’s annual report for the fiscal year 2080/81 BS to President Paudel.

