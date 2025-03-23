NC Work Execution Committee Reaffirms Commitment to Federal Democratic Republic



Kathmandu: The ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has expressed its firm determination to remain fully committed to the Constitution of Nepal and the federal democratic republic based on the constitution.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the NC’s central work execution committee meeting on Sunday concluded that the people’s expectations for continued progress and needs could be addressed by protecting, promoting, and implementing the constitution while ending corruption and maintaining good governance to eradicate social ills.





The meeting concluded that moving ahead with this confidence is the national responsibility of the present time, as stated by the NC central office’s Acting Chief Secretary Dr. Pradip Parajuli. The party’s work execution committee also decided to ensure two types of party memberships-active membership and membership of the liaison-in the party’s liaison committee abroad.





Furthermore, the chair of the liaison committee will automatically become the general convention representative and Mahasamiti member. The meeting also decided that a country could name a maximum of 14 members as the general convention representative from the liaison committee abroad and six members in the central Mahasamiti.





In addition, the NC condemned the act of demolishing the house of Dipak Malik in the Aurahi Rural Municipality-5 of Siraha district, which occurred in the name of preparing the ground for conducting a religious function. The party described the act as deplorable and demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

