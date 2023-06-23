Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' asserted that the incumbent government was sensitive towards defending national interest.

Responding to the queries posed by parliamentarians in today's meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR)'s the 'Direct question to the Prime Minister' session, the PM reiterated that the government was committed towards defending national sovereignty, national independence, territorial integrity, border security and national unity.

He said that a greater national unity was forged in Nepal concerning national independence, sovereignty and border security related issues, reiterating the government was sensitive and effortful to protect the national interests.

PM Dahal asserted the government had accorded highest priority to make international border security stronger and more effective and for that, he added, regular repair and maintenance of the border pillars, further strengthening of the existing border outposts and setting up new one would be carried out.

Of the 250 Border Outposts set up in the bordering area for border security, physical infrastructures were built for 128 while construction of 10 new Border Outpost would be completed within the end of the current fiscal year, the PM appraised the parliament.

In both Zero Hour and Special Hour, the PM reiterated that the government was sensitive towards national welfare. "The government has always been effortful to secure welfare of the country and country people," the Head of the Government said.

Furthermore, he informed that the government was committed towards addressing the issues of public's concerns and to give impetus to development works.

Also, the government was determined to further strengthen the relation between the government and people.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal