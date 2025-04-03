Govt Invites Protesting Teachers for Talks



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has extended an invitation to the agitating teachers for discussions. Spokesperson Shiv Kumar Sapkota, in a statement issued today, urged the Nepal Teachers’ Union to abandon their protest in favor of finding a solution through dialogue.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry’s call comes amid growing concerns among teachers and staff working in community schools. They have been advocating for the swift passage of Bill, 2080, which aims to amend and consolidate the law on school education. The bill is currently under discussion in the House of Representatives.





Spokesperson Sapkota emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to conveying a unified message regarding the school education bill, which is still pending approval. He noted that the draft of the bill was prepared through thorough discussion and consultation with representatives of the teachers’ community, and it is anticipated that the bill will soon be enacted to address the interests of teachers and staff.

