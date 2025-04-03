Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Govt Invites Protesting Teachers for Talks


Kathmandu: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has extended an invitation to the agitating teachers for discussions. Spokesperson Shiv Kumar Sapkota, in a statement issued today, urged the Nepal Teachers’ Union to abandon their protest in favor of finding a solution through dialogue.



According to National News Agency Nepal, the Ministry’s call comes amid growing concerns among teachers and staff working in community schools. They have been advocating for the swift passage of Bill, 2080, which aims to amend and consolidate the law on school education. The bill is currently under discussion in the House of Representatives.



Spokesperson Sapkota emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to conveying a unified message regarding the school education bill, which is still pending approval. He noted that the draft of the bill was prepared through thorough discussion and consultation with representatives of the teachers’ community, and it is anticipated that the bill will soon be enacted to address the interests of teachers and staff.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.