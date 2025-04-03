HoR Committee Members Demand Government Action for Social Mobilisers’ Rights



Kathmandu: The members in the House of Representatives (HoR) today drew the government’s attention to the urgency of addressing the issues of social mobilisers. They wanted the government to promptly make the policy to sort out the problems.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during today’s meeting of the Committee on Women and Social Affairs, House of Representatives, they demanded the government take its initiation to address the concerns of 210 social mobilisers who have been contributing through the government entity for the last 23 years with an investment of their productive and valuable times of life.





Roshan Karki said the government is not expected to exploit the labour of social mobilisers and their issues be addressed. He advised the government to come up with a policy in a way that ensures respect for their labour. The federal government, instead of the local and province, is responsible for taking measures towards that end, according to him.





Sushila Sripali Thakuri wanted the province government to prepare clear procedures to address the matter while Laxmi Tiwari said that the government (ministries) are not expected to take an excuse for overlooking the issue by showing each other under any circumstances. “A multi-stakeholder discussion is necessary for finding a way out to the matter.”





Sarswoti Bajimaya accused the government of causing injustice to social mobilisers. Women Social Mobilisers National Campaign coordinator Kabita Sodari said those who are reluctant to get back to the service due to age issues should be given the allowance based on their contribution. She also proposed an idea for an internal competition among those as for women development officers to reinstate them in the positions.





It should be noted that, in light of the current lack of uniformity in the status, grade, and remuneration of social workers, they demand the establishment of procedures to create the sixth and seventh (Senior Social Worker) positions/grades for them under the then Ministry of Local Development. Additionally, social workers are advocating for the reinstatement of women appointed under the guidelines of the Ministry of Women, Children, and Senior Citizens into the same positions.

