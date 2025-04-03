PM Oli Holds Bilateral Talks with Myanmar’s Prime Minister



Bangkok: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, currently on an official visit to Thailand, engaged in a meeting with Myanmar’s Prime Minister, Min Aung Hlaing. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 6th Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the discussions between Prime Minister Oli and Prime Minister Hlaing focused on enhancing bilateral, regional, and multilateral relations. Key figures present at the meeting included Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Arzu Rana Deuba, the Prime Minister’s chief advisor Bishnu Prasad Rimal, and Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai.





The BIMSTEC Summit has drawn leaders from member countries to Thailand, where they have convened to discuss various cooperative initiatives. As part of the summit activities, Prime Minister Oli and other heads of state attended a dinner hosted by Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtam Shinawatra at the Hotel Shangrila. The leaders also participated in a group meeting during the event.





Prime Minister Oli’s attendance at the BIMSTEC Summit follows the conclusion of his inaugural official visit to Thailand.

