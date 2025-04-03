Wild Elephant Found Dead Near Nepal-India Border



Kanchanpur: A carcass of a wild elephant was found at Baduwal Tol of Dodhara Chandani municipality-3 in Kanchanpur. The adult male elephant was discovered lifeless along the Nepal-India border.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a team from the Shuklaphanta National Park has already reached the site to assess the situation, as confirmed by ward Chair Harisingh Dhanadi. Locals reported the discovery of the dead elephant to the police in the morning today. Until the filing of this report, the reason for the elephant’s death was not known. The animal is estimated to be around 8-10 years old.





It may be noted that two months ago, an elephant’s carcass was retrieved from the Laljhandi rural municipality.

