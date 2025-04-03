Anti-Constitutional Activities Not Exempted, Says Communications Minister Gurung



Syangja: Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Prithvi Subba Gurung, asserted that there was no exemption for anyone to carry out activities against the Constitution. In his address to the golden jubilee celebrations of Saraswati Secondary School at Waling Municipality-13, Udiyachaur, Minister Gurung emphasized that activities undermining the republic and the Constitution are prohibited.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister Gurung stated that individuals involved in violent activities, robbery, arson, and anti-constitutional actions that threaten law and order could face charges of sedition. He argued that calling for monarchy in a republic era is outdated, comparing it to seeking firewood in an age where electricity is prevalent. He reiterated that the nation has progressed significantly and that reverting to the past is not feasible.





Minister Gurung also discussed the developmental strides made since the establishment of the republic, although he acknowledged that citizens’ expectations have not been fully met. During the event, land donors, financial donors, former principals, teachers, and alumni were honored for their contributions to the school.

