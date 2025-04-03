Administration to Improve Child Correction Centre in Parsa



Kathmandu: The District Administration Office in Parsa has initiated steps to address the challenges faced by the child correction centre in the district.

According to National News Agency Nepal, a recent meeting led by Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal resulted in a 13-point decision aimed at rectifying issues within the correction centre. “The children housed in the centre are in a sorry state. Immediate measures will be taken for their rights with the help of administration and even with the assistance from donor agencies,” Aryal stated.

The move follows a demonstration by boys in the correction home on Tuesday, during which they presented a 22-point demand to CDO Aryal, Police Chief Gautam Mishra, and other district stakeholders. In response, the administration has agreed to ensure a regular supply of drinking water through deep boring, managed by Birgunj Metropolitan City.

Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Birgunj will be approached to provide alternative energy solutions for c

onsistent electricity supply. Birgunj Metropolitan City will also install a CC camera for security monitoring, while the District Administration Office will arrange for fans and restrict entry to unrelated individuals.

The administration’s plans include offering weekly psychosocial counseling for the residents. The centre is also tasked with repairing physical structures and coordinating with Birgunj Metropolitan City to treat boys suffering from tuberculosis.

Furthermore, the children will receive educational materials, including textbooks, facilitated by organizations of private school teachers. The Metropolis will appoint a teacher for those willing to study at the shelter.

Alarmingly, the correction facility, designed for 50 individuals, is currently housing 127 children, underscoring the urgency of these measures.