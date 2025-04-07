Health Institutions in Madhes Province Face Drug Shortage



Kathmandu: The state-owned health institutions in Madhes Province are experiencing a critical shortage of medicines due to delays in procurement by the Health Supplies Centre.

According to National News Agency Nepal, the frequent changes in the Director at the Health Supplies Centre, which operates under the Ministry of Health and Population of the Madhes Province, along with subsequent disputes, have resulted in procurement delays. This has severely impacted the availability of essential drugs.

Officials revealed that patients, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are suffering due to the lack of available medicines. To cope with this, provincial hospitals in the districts of Madhes Province have resorted to purchasing drugs from their internal resources. However, hospital authorities have reported their inability to provide the medicines for free, contrary to government promises.

Furthermore, laboratories at 136 local levels, established by the Province Public Health Laboratory

, are facing operational challenges due to a shortage of testing kits. This has further strained the healthcare system in the province.

Chief Minister Satish Kumar Singh of Madhes Province stated that steps are being taken to ensure the supply of drugs and expressed hope that the situation will improve soon. The government had pledged to supply 98 types of drugs for free, but currently, only half of these drugs are available to patients.