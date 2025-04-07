MoU on Judicial Collaboration Between Supreme Courts of Nepal and India



Kathmandu: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on judicial cooperation and collaboration has been signed between the Supreme Court of Nepal and the Supreme Court of India. The agreement signifies a commitment to enhance judicial cooperation between the two countries.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Raut and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The agreement aims to develop, promote, and strengthen cooperation between the judiciaries of Nepal and India, facilitating the exchange of information on law and justice developments. It also encourages interaction between judges and officials through programs such as visits, training, and educational initiatives.





The MoU outlines the creation of a joint working group comprising officials from both judiciaries. This group will be responsible for promoting and further strengthening judicial cooperation, as well as preparing plans and frameworks to facilitate this collaboration.

