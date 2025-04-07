‘Sagarmatha Sambaad’ Is A Global Initiative For Addressing Climate Crisis: State Minister BK



Kathmandu: Minister of State for Forests and Environment Rupa BK has announced that the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a multi-stakeholder dialogue hosted by Nepal for the first time, is a global initiative aimed at mitigating the climate crisis. The event will focus on communities contributing the least to carbon emissions.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Pre-Sagarmatha Dialogue Programme was organized by the International Relations and Global Diplomacy Dialogue (IRGDD) in collaboration with the government. The event, scheduled for May 16-18, targets climate crisis prevention, especially for vulnerable regions like Nepal.





Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD, emphasized that mountains are global natural heritages and vital to human life. He noted that the dialogue would focus on human contributions to nature, addressing climate change concerns in the Himalayan region.





Former Finance Secretary Madhu Marasini highlighted the importance of the Sagarmatha Sambaad for international climate discussions, noting that six percent of Nepal’s budget is currently allocated to climate change, with plans to increase it to 20 percent in the 16th periodic plan.





Climate change expert Dr. Popular Gentle proposed establishing a standing team for international climate change dialogues. IRGDD Chair and former ambassador Sharmila Parajuli stated that the Pre-Sagarmatha Sambaad aims to emphasize the relationship between mountains and humans, with event submissions to be forwarded to the Sagarmatha Sambaad Secretariat.





Sagarmatha climber Dawa Tashi Sherpa stressed the need for collective efforts to protect mountains, while Dr. Biraj Singh Thapa of the Green Hydrogen Lab highlighted Nepal’s significant fossil fuel expenditure and advocated for promoting hydrogen and renewable energy policies.

