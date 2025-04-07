Forest Fire Engulfs 5,420 Hectares in Chitwan



Kathmandu: A wildfire has spread across 5,420 hectares of forest in Chitwan district, affecting the Division Forest Office area, Chitwan National Park, and the Buffer Zone area.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Information Officer at the Division Forest Office, Devi Prasad Poudel, reported that a total of 4,220 hectares of forest under the office’s jurisdiction, out of approximately 57,000 hectares, have been affected by the fire. The wildfire poses a threat to the local wildlife, which are also facing challenges due to the ongoing situation.





Abinash Thapa Magar, Information Officer of Chitwan National Park, stated that the fire has affected more than 1,200 hectares of land within the CNP and buffer zone. In response to the fire, a team from the Nepali Army and Chitwan National Park has been deployed to manage and extinguish the blaze as quickly as possible.

