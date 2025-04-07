Dishonesty on Constitution Not Acceptable: Prime Minister Oli



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized that breaching constitutional norms after taking an oath is a significant dishonesty. Addressing the inaugural session of the first ‘Himalayan Dialogue’ series organized by Foreign Affairs Media, PM Oli highlighted Nepal’s struggles with development due to historical feudalistic rule, asserting efforts to advance development and good governance amid public expectations following political change.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli criticized monarchists, stating that the restoration of defeated feudal practices would extend Nepal’s transition period. He advocated for entertaining only legitimate demands, emphasizing that no one should suffer on the streets. Regarding protests, especially by teachers, he assured that their demands would be addressed through dialogue, underlining Nepal’s commitment to fulfilling responsibilities in international relations while safeguarding independence, self-respect, and national interest.





Highlighting Nepal’s geographical significance, PM Oli explained how the country’s mountains shield the region from the hot air of the Bay of Bengal and help prevent desertification. He stressed the importance of unity in Nepal’s diverse cultural and natural landscape, portraying diversity as an asset rather than a curse.





PM Oli urged for collaborative solutions to national and international issues, emphasizing contributions to global security and humanitarian welfare while prioritizing national interest amid weakening ideals and rising self-interest. He cautioned against using geopolitics to conceal weaknesses and advocated advancing national interests with geopolitical awareness. He clarified that Nepal’s foreign policy should not involve politics in the guise of friendship with neighbors or align with any strategic alliances, reiterating Nepal’s stance for peace.





The Himalayan Dialogue series will include discussions on Nepal’s foreign policy among political leaders and diplomatic experts, as stated by Gopal Khanal, chairman of Foreign Affairs Media.

