PM Oli Discusses Teachers’ Demands with Ministers and Secretaries



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli discussed the demands and agitation of teachers with concerned ministers and secretaries here today: In a meeting convened at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Singha Durbar, Prime Minister Oli emphasized resolving the problems relating to teachers through talks by carrying out more homework.





According to National News Agency Nepal, present in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Lekhak, and Minister for Education, Science and Technology Bidhya Bhandari. The Prime Minister’s Secretariat noted the attendance of Chief Secretary Ekanarayan Aryal and secretaries from the relevant ministries.





During the meeting, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology provided a briefing on the demands raised by the ongoing agitation in Kathmandu, spearheaded by the Nepal Teachers’ Federation, as reported by the Secretariat.





The Secretariat further mentioned that discussions also covered the current economic conditions, the process of formulating the School Education Act, and the demands that the government could immediately address. Additionally, ensuring quality education was another significant issue addressed in the meeting.

