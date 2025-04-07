Vehicles Not Meeting Standards to Be Prohibited: Transport Minister



Kathmandu: Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Devendra Dahal has announced that vehicles not meeting prescribed standards will be prohibited from operating. This decision will be implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a discussion with transport entrepreneurs and workers, Minister Dahal emphasized the necessity of collaborating with the Home Ministry, as the Department of Roads and Transport alone cannot enforce the cessation of vehicles that violate established rules and standards. He also highlighted the importance of prioritizing alternative routes and diversion management to avoid vehicle obstructions at construction sites.





Minister Dahal further noted that the repair work on BP Highway, which connects Kathmandu to eastern Nepal, is progressing. Similarly, the restoration of Kanti Lokpath, an alternative road, is also being prioritized.





Secretary at the Ministry, Keshav Kumar Sharma, affirmed that enhanced coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, Traffic Police, and the federal government is essential to streamline transport operations. Addressing the issues caused by the ongoing construction of the Daunne road, Sharma mentioned that specific arrangements have been made to manage the passage of goods-carrying and passenger vehicles at different times.





Sharma committed to improving the transport service on the affected road section, stating that its construction has been prioritized. The meeting was attended by Federation of Transport Entrepreneurs President Bijay Swar, Senior Vice President Saroj Sitaula, General Secretary Degnath Gautam, representatives from various trade unions, and other officials. Director General of the Department of Roads Ram Hari Pokharel and Deputy Director General also participated in the discussion.

