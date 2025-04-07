RPP Nepal Demands High-Level Judicial Commission to Probe Tinkune Incident



Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Nepal has demanded the formation of a high-level judicial commission to impartially investigate the March 28 Tinkune incident. The demand was made during a meeting of the central working committee of the party, which was presided over by party Chairperson Kamal Thapa.





According to National News Agency Nepal, a press statement released by the party’s General-Secretary Rajaram Bartaula detailed the outcomes of the meeting. The RPP Nepal has urged the government to form the commission to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.





Furthermore, the meeting decided to press for the immediate release of Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Vice-Chairperson Rabindra Mishra and General-Secretary Dr. Dhawal Shumsher Rana. The party emphasized this demand in its communication with the government, as stated in the press release.





The party also called for unity among all nationalists and democrats to safeguard their ideologies, urging collective efforts to protect their shared values and principles.

