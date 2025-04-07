Maoist Centre Calls for Immediate Issuance of School Education Act Based on Teacher Consensus



Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) has urged the government to immediately issue the School Education Act based on the agreement reached with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation in the past. Issuing a press release today, CPN (Maoist Centre) Vice Chair and Spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota urged the government to create an environment by issuing the Act through a special session of parliament or other means so as to facilitating the agitating teachers to fulfill their teaching responsibilities.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Maoist Centre highlighted the need for qualitative reforms in the education sector, emphasizing that job security for teachers at the school level is essential for creating a motivational environment. Although the constitution guarantees the right to education, the educational sector cannot align with the spirit of federalism without the necessary legal and policy frameworks.





The CPN (Maoist Centre) has drawn the government’s attention to issue Acts related to civil service, education, health, and police, stressing the importance of their implementation. The party criticized the government for failing to pass the School Education Bill, which was formulated and registered in parliament by a government led by the Maoist Centre amid various challenges.





Spokesperson Sapkota expressed concern over the government’s neglect of teachers’ legitimate demands for 10 months post-government formation, arguing that it is contradictory to delay the bill’s passage while teachers’ agitation intensifies. The Maoist Centre has expressed solidarity with teachers’ demands and has called upon the general public to support them.

