Obituary: Breaking Tradition, Nonagenarian Journalist Risal Chooses Hospital Lab Over Crematorium



Kathmandu: The passing away of veteran journalist Bhairab Risal at the age of 97 on Sunday night shook the media community. Born to mother Ganesh Kumari (Tulashi) and father Gobardhan in Tithali, Bhaktapur, on Saun 29, 1985 BS, Risal breathed his last at Frontline Hospital, Old Baneshwor, while receiving treatment for cardiac and lung diseases, according to family sources.





According to National News Agency Nepal, in a revolutionary move, Risal had volunteered to be taken posthumously to the Patan Academy of Health Sciences (PAHS) instead of the crematorium to be laid to rest. This bold move, taken long before his death, reflects his lifelong commitment to progressive thought and action. The nonagenarian lived an active life during his old age as well.





His brother, Puru Risal, confirmed that Bharaib Risal had previously announced his wish to donate his body to the Patan Hospital for research and study. As per his wishes, his mortal remains were handed over to the hospital. Risal’s career spanned many decades, and he is perhaps best remembered for his role as Chief Reporter of the Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS). His devotion to journalism and social service remained steadfast throughout his life. In addition to his editorial work, Risal was a prolific writer, authoring books such as ‘Sadhulai Suli’ (a jail journal), ‘Logne Swasni’, ‘Kehi Mitraka Chithi’, and ‘Bhairav Dai’.





In the recent publication RSS: Anubhav and Anubhuti, a collection of professional experiences by former employees of RSS, Risal has shared his journalistic journey and memories. Risal joined RSS on Bhadra 20, 2020 BS (September 5, 1963) and quickly became known for his dedication and hard work. Hailing from an economically disadvantaged background, he has admitted that he became a journalist “not by will and choice, but by needs.”





Risal’s relentless pursuit of journalism earned him recognition within the agency. With his entry at the State-owned national news agency, he proved himself to become the highest news contributors to the agency. “There was a provision of awarding the highest news contributor with a cash prize of Rs 100 in every three months at the RSS. It continued for around three years since I joined the RSS and I consistently won this award throughout these years,” he says in the book. At a time when news reporting was really challenging due to the then rule, a very limited means of communications and geographical conditions, Risal managed to contribute three to four reports daily, a testament to his assiduity.





One of Risal’s notable contributions to Nepali media was his long-running radio programme ‘Uhile Bajeka Palama’ on Radio Sagarmatha. He was also honored with numerous awards for his work related to human rights and environmental issues. Bharaib Risal’s legacy as a journalist, author, and activist will undoubtedly live on in the stories he told, the truths he uncovered, and the principles he stood for throughout his long and illustrious life.





Senior journalist and former RSS Chief Reporter Ram Krishna Regmi remembers Risal as a journalist who always sought sources and explored news. “He was a man with simplicity, high thinking, and was highly skilled at navigating information and crafting news stories,” Regmi told the RSS over the phone. “He was competitive in utilizing news sources and would always encourage his colleagues to produce more reports. He was an inspiration for many fellow journalists,” Regmi recalled about his late colleague.





Risal also set a trend in journalism, prioritizing district-based news over capital-centered reports at the RSS. Regmi, who worked closely with Risal for 12 years, noted his remarkable work ethics. RSS’s former Chief Reporter Khildhoj Thapa described Risal as a skilled news writer and manager. He was very punctual, often traveling for assignments on foot, preferring field reporting. “He liked to be called an ‘elder brother’ in Nepali journalism,” Thapa added.





Another former Chief Reporter at RSS, Shreeram Singh Basnet, told that Risal was deeply connected to nature, village life, farming, and the environment. “He was a bold, vocal, and assertive journalist with high integrity.” Nirmala Acharya, RSS first (former) female General Manager, recalled Risal as a courageous and independent journalist who never compromised with his professional integrity. “Though I joined the RSS after he left, I met him several times during unofficial visits and RSS events. He was truly an inspiration for many, including myself. I feel proud to have been part of RSS where he had worked,” she said. She added that Risal was known for his cordiality, honesty, and integrity.





Dhrubasatya Pariyar writes that Risal, who was initially encouraged to become a purohit (a Hindu priest) by his family, eventually earned his identity as a journalist and also a communist. This reflects his progressive path in life, making him immortal with his work ethics, community and social work, and progressive thought and ideals.

