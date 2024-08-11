Mon. Aug 12th, 2024
General

Heavy rainfall likely in some places of four provinces


Kathmandu: There is an influence of monsoon wind across the country at present and the low pressure line of monsoon is around the normal place.

It is generally to fully cloudy in Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the provinces. Light to moderate rainfall is taking place across the country. the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder and lightning at some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces.

In view of heavy rainfa
ll at one or two places of Koshi, Madhes, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim provinces, the Department has urged the general public of these areas to remain alert.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

Related Post

General

Law, order meeting held in Rajshahi

Aug 11, 2024
General

Nepali marathon runner Santoshi in 79th position in Paris Olympics

Aug 11, 2024
General

Ten persons injured in lightning in Kailali

Aug 11, 2024