HoR Meeting Postponed Amidst Political Standoff



Kathmandu: A meeting of the House of Representatives scheduled for 11:00 am on Sunday has been postponed to 11:00 am on Monday. Lawmakers from the ruling parties demanded the meeting proceed after opposition party members obstructed it. However, Speaker Devraj Ghimire initially postponed the meeting for 15 minutes due to continued disruption by the opposition.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting was rescheduled for 4:00 pm through a notice after a consensus among political parties was not reached. The attempt to conduct the meeting at 4:00 pm also failed, leading Speaker Ghimire to delay the meeting until 11:00 am on Monday, as communicated through another notice.





Opposition party lawmakers have been blocking the parliamentary proceedings, insisting on an explanation from the Prime Minister regarding the recent government decision to appoint Hitendra Dev Shakya as Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, replacing Kul Man Ghising.

