Rakam Karnali to Have Hospital Facility with 50 Beds



Kathmandu: The 11th senate meeting of the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) has approved a plan of action to run a satellite hospital with the facilities of 50 beds at Rakam Karnali of Aathabis Municipality in Dailekh district. A meeting of the KAHS senate held at the Office of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar today decided to forward needed action plans to implement the government decision to upgrade a 15-bed hospital to a 50-bed facility.





According to National News Agency Nepal, to implement the plan, the hospital would submit its proposal to the Government of Nepal and other sides for infrastructure development, human resource management, and resource assurance. On the occasion, Prime Minister and Chancellor of KAHS KP Sharma Oli directed the KAHS authority to expedite the tasks in a speedy manner through consultation and cooperation with the stakeholders.





With the upgradation of the state-owned hospital at Rakam Karnali, the government would make the best possible support to ensure accessible health care service to the people there, the PM added. Likewise, the Senate Members of the KAHS have also been appointed.





In today’s meeting, Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel, National Planning Commission (NPC) Member Dr RP Bichchha, Vice Chancellor of KAHS Dr Mangal Rawal, and others were present.

