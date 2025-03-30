Leaders Emphasize Need for Corrective Measures in Political Behavior to Strengthen Democracy



Kathmandu: Leaders of various political parties have collectively emphasized that while democracy remains irreplaceable, there is an urgent need for corrective measures in political behavior to address prevailing public discontent.





According to National News Agency Nepal, during a program held in the federal capital to mark the 27th anniversary of the Reporters’ Club, Baburam Bhattarai, Chairperson of the Nepal Samajbadi Party (Naya Shakti) and former Prime Minister, acknowledged the growing dissatisfaction among citizens with current political leaders. He noted that public disillusionment stems from leaders’ involvement in corruption and being influenced by self-serving groups, highlighting the necessity for immediate change. Bhattarai also advocated for amendments to the constitution to improve governance and the electoral system.





Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation and Nepali Congress leader, Dipak Khadka, underscored the importance of free and fair journalism in guiding society towards positive change. He urged collective efforts to resist any threats to the republic.





Lawmaker Prabhu Sah expressed concerns over the parliament’s effectiveness, claiming that it is dominated by political parties. He stressed that citizens are eagerly awaiting improvements in governance and economic development.





Rajendra Shresha, leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party, asserted that although the democratic system is still maturing, the federal democratic republic with a proportional and inclusive system is indispensable. He emphasized that parliament and its committees must hold the government accountable.





NC lawmaker Ramhari Khatiwada emphasized the importance of the rule of law, press freedom, and human rights in a democracy. He highlighted the media’s crucial role in supporting democracy and preventing autocracy, describing the current constitution as the most inclusive.





Mahanth Thakur, Chairperson of the Loktantratik Samajbadi Party, dismissed the notion of reversing the democratic system as unrealistic. He remarked that if former King Gyanendra Shah desires power, he should seek it through elections, as the restoration of monarchy is infeasible. Thakur reiterated that sovereignty, once achieved by citizens, cannot be transferred to an individual, though he acknowledged the need for constitutional amendments.





CPN UML leader Karna Bahadur Thapa remarked that any attempts to dismantle the existing system, established through significant struggle and sacrifice, would be futile.

