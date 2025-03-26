House of Representatives Meeting Postponed Due to Opposition Protest



Kathmandu: Today’s meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR), the lower house of the Federal Parliament, has been postponed after it was obstructed by the opposition parties at the outset. The meeting, initially disrupted, was postponed for half an hour before being rescheduled to Thursday.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that the meeting would be held on Thursday after opposition lawmakers disrupted the session for a second time. Despite the Speaker’s repeated requests for cooperation, opposition parties continued their protest.





At the start of the session, opposition lawmakers expressed their dissent over the government’s decision to dismiss Kulman Ghising as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). They demanded that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli address the issue in the House.





The House of Representatives is scheduled to reconvene at 11:00 am on Thursday, as announced by the Speaker.

