PM Oli Pledges to Restart Construction of GP Koirala Conference Hall


Bhadrapur: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has vowed to forward construction of the GP Koirala Conference Hall at Bhadrapur municipality-8 in Jhapa district.



According to National News Agency Nepal, a delegation comprising Nepali Congress leader and National Assembly member Krishna Prasad Sitaula, and municipality mayor Ganesh Pokharel visited PM Oli at his residence in Baluwatar. They requested his support for the stalled construction of the conference hall.



Receiving the memorandum, PM Oli committed to taking the initiative to resume construction of the hall, which had been halted due to legal and budgetary hurdles. Initially, a contract was made with a construction company by the district development committee to complete the project in two years, but the deadline was extended multiple times over the past nine years.



The foundation stone of the GP Koirala Conference Hall was laid on July 13, 2015, by the top leaders of three major political parties, including then Prime Minister Sushil Koirala.

