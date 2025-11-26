Industry Ministry Unveils 39-Point Action Plan for Public Service Efficiency



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies has introduced a comprehensive 39-point action plan aimed at enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the action plan encompasses various initiatives including policy and legal facilitation for improved business governance, microenterprise development for poverty alleviation, and the protection and promotion of traditional and local businesses within the Dalit community, alongside the creation of employment opportunities.





To ensure these initiatives are realized, the Ministry has set a deadline for mid-February 2026 to draft the necessary bills and amend existing guidelines to foster a conducive industrial and business environment that promotes investment. Ministry’s Spokesperson Jitendra Basnet emphasized that this initiative is designed to implement projects outlined in the current fiscal year’s budget.





Basnet also indicated that different line agencies of the Ministry would be held accountable for the execution of the action plan. The plan includes process simplification to facilitate startup loans, systematic records management, and streamlined company registration processes.





Furthermore, the action plan addresses policy reforms concerning multilateral trade, the implementation of related policies, capacity building, and the enhancement of bilateral trade and transportation systems.

