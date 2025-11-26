Tri-Nation International Women’s Football: Indonesia Defeats Nepal



Yogyakarta: Nepal has lost to Indonesia in an international friendly women’s football match held at the Maguwoharjo Stadium in Yogyakarta, Indonesia earlier today. Coming from behind, Indonesia defeated the visitors by 2 goals to 1.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Nepal was leading by 1-0 in the 20th minute of the first half of the match. Nepal got the lead through an own goal by an Indonesian player. Indonesian defender BV Oktavi Riski tried to clear the ball but ended up landing it in her own net.





However, Indonesia came back strongly and scored two second-half goals to seal the win. In the 58th minute of the match, Indonesian captain Gia Yumanda scored to level the score and make it 1-1. Then, in the 67th minute, Auliya Arifa scored to make it 2-1, which stood until the end and gave the hosts a victory.





Nepal will now compete against Chinese Taipei on December 2. The matches are being played under the FIFA Tier-1 Tri-Nation International Women’s Football Tournament. The tournament is taking place from November 26 to December 2 and also includes Chinese Taipei.

