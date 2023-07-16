General

Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki has said the appointment of judges would take place on time. As he said, preparations are underway to summon a meeting of the Judicial Council to proceed towards the appointment of judges.

During his meeting with office-bearers of Constitutional and Judicial Journalists Forum, he said a delay in judges' appointment contributed to an increasing number of cases pending in the court.

As he said, seven posts of judges at the Supreme Court and 60 at the high courts will be turning vacant soon. The Constitutional provision is that recommendations for appointment to the post turning vacant should be made one month before they turn vacant. But the process is hampered as the meeting of the Judicial Council has not yet taken place.

Only five judges are presently at the Supreme Court for justice delivery.

According to him, cases up to the fiscal year 2067-68 BS have been sorted out and in a period of one year over 3,500 cases exceeding over five years have been settled. Four benches in four days of the week are dedicated to deciding on old cases. He also shared about the plans to reduce cases exceeding two years in high and district courts to nil.

Source: National News Agency Nepal