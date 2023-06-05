General

A Dhaka court today set June 21 for pronouncing judgment in a graft case against former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and three others.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 set the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case today.

The four accused in the case are- Mizanur Rahman, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, his younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan. Of the four, apart from fugitive Ratna, three others accused were produced before the case today.

Anti-Corruption Commission director Manjur Morshed filed the case on June 24, 2019, against four for amassing illegal wealth of Taka 3.28 core, concealing information about wealth of Taka 3.07 crore. The ACC filed charge-sheet against them on January 30, 2020, and the court on October 20, 2020, framed charges against them.

Twenty-seven witnesses out of total 33 testified in the case.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha