Jumla Achieves 80% Household Water Supply Through ‘One House: One Tap’ Initiative



Kathmandu: Hima rural municipality in the district claimed that it ensured drinking water supply to some 80 percent of households. The piped water was managed to the houses as per the ‘one house: one tap’ scheme. Rest of the houses will have the piped water gradually.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chief administrative officer at the local level, Ran Bahadur Budha, shared this information while making public the progress details of the fiscal year, 2081/82 on Sunday. With the enforcement of the ‘one house: one tap’ scheme, nearly 1,302 households have enjoyed the drinking water facility.





Chairman of Hima rural municipality, Laxman Bahadur Shahi, informed that the drinking water supply was realized with the assistance of a project related to sustainable water and sanitation.





Meanwhile, the administrative officer further shared as many as 971 persons had received health services from a specialist health camp conducted free of cost in the village.





Total 488 persons were provided senior citizens allowance during the last fiscal year. Banking system was adopted while distributing the social security allowance.





The local level was able to collect Rs 2.6 million in revenue. As many as 109 projects were completed in the year, Chairman Shahi added.

