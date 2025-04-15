Kathmandu Valley Experiences Light Rainfall Due to Westerly Winds



Kathmandu: Various parts of the country, including the Kathmandu Valley, experienced light rainfall this afternoon.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology reported that light to moderate rains were recorded in most areas of the Koshi and Bagmati provinces today.





Min Kumar Aryal, a meteorologist at the Division, stated that the rains were triggered by the influence of the Westerly winds and the increased activity of local winds. However, no significant rainfall is expected in the coming days. This weather condition is likely to persist until Thursday.





The Division also predicts that light to moderate rains, accompanied by thunder and lightning, will affect parts of the hilly regions in Koshi, Gandaki, and Karnali provinces, with a few locations in other areas expected to experience similar conditions by Wednesday morning.





In the highlands and mountain regions, light rains and snowfall are possible, which could impact daily life, agriculture, health, roadways, and aviation services. The public has been advised to take precautions against the potential challenges posed by these atmospheric changes.

