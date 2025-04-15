Contact Us
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

One Held with Cannabis from TIA


Kathmandu: A person was held in possession of 6.97 kilogrammes of cannabis from Tribhuvan International Airport. The arrested individual is identified as a 27-year-old man from India.



According to National News Agency Nepal, TIA Security Chief and Senior Superintendent of Police, Somendra Singh Rathaur, confirmed the arrest of the Indian national who arrived in Nepal on a Thai Air flight last night. The contraband was discovered during a luggage check at arrivals.



The arrested individual has been sent to the Narcotics Bureau Koteshwor for further investigation into the case.

Recent Posts

About

Nepal News Gazette is a leading online news portal that provides up-to-date news and information on various topics related to Nepal.

The website covers a wide range of categories, including politics, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The team behind Nepal News Gazette is dedicated to delivering accurate and reliable news to its readers. More

Recent Posts

Categories

Pages

Copyright © 2025 Nepal News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.