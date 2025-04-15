One Held with Cannabis from TIA



Kathmandu: A person was held in possession of 6.97 kilogrammes of cannabis from Tribhuvan International Airport. The arrested individual is identified as a 27-year-old man from India.





According to National News Agency Nepal, TIA Security Chief and Senior Superintendent of Police, Somendra Singh Rathaur, confirmed the arrest of the Indian national who arrived in Nepal on a Thai Air flight last night. The contraband was discovered during a luggage check at arrivals.





The arrested individual has been sent to the Narcotics Bureau Koteshwor for further investigation into the case.

