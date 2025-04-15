Rector KC Assigned Responsibility of TU Vice Chancellor



Kathmandu: Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Tribhuvan University, KP Sharma Oli, has assigned Rector Prof Dr Khadga KC with the responsibility of Vice Chancellor for three months. The post had remained vacant after Vice Chancellor Keshar Jung Baral resigned from the post.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Rector KC has been assigned with the responsibility of VC following the decision of Chancellor Oli as per Clause 21 of the Tribhuvan University Act, 2049, until the appointment of the next VC. The resignation tendered by Baral was approved on April 10.

