The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) on Monday padlocked two hospitals in the city for running without renewal of their license.

The Public Health Department of the KMC padlocked Chinese People's Hospital at Bauddha and Sahayatri Hospital at Koteshwor.

Chief of KMC Public Health Department Ram Prasad Paudel said that the two hospitals were seized for running without renewing their license. "This is linked to people's life. Minor mistakes and carelessness too could take lives of people. The wrong prescriptions of drugs is even harmful. The two hospitals are shut as the health care institutions run without being registered are neither accountable to the government nor the citizens," Poudel added.

The two hospitals were running 15 beds each.

The Chinese People's Hospital was giving health care services for acupuncture and piles disease.

Likewise, the Sahayatri Hospital was providing services on safe abortion.

In the recent days, the KMC is carrying out regular monitoring on the health care institutions regarding their service delivery to the target groups.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal