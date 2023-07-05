Key Issues

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today expressed their satisfaction over the bilateral relationships, which is growing in depth and dimensions over time.

Both the leaders expressed this in a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina this afternoon, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Press Wing.

Kuwati Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Hasina and through her to the brotherly people of Bangladesh.

The two leaders spoke on many dimensions of bilateral cooperation and expressed satisfaction that the relationship between the two friendly countries is growing in depth and dimensions over time, the release added.

Sheikh Hasina thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for the telephone call and wished him and the brotherly people of Kuwait a belated Eid-Al-Adha.

She gladly mentioned that the Bangladeshi people working in Kuwait and the "Bangladesh Contingent" in the Kuwait Army bear the legacy and strength of a longstanding partnership.

Prime Minister Al-Sabah happily approved the dedicated and diligent role of the Bangladesh Army in rebuilding his country's defence.

He also lauded the role of Bangladeshi expatriates for development of the two countries.

Both the leaders agreed to work together in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with the mutual expectation of the next successful General Assembly Meeting in early July 2023 in Bangkok.

The two leaders invited each other to pay visits to their respective countries- underscoring the need for regular consultation/high-level visits to escalate the bilateral cooperation to the new plateau.

The telephone call ended with the exchange of good wishes, healthy life for the two leaders, and further prosperity for the two peoples of the two countries.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha