Leader Koirala’s Biographical Book ‘Ma Ra Mero Sanobuwa’ Released



Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) leader Sujata Koirala’s autobiographical book ‘Ma Ra Mero Sano Buwa (Me and My Younger Father)’ was launched today in the capital, marking a significant moment at the 15th Memorial Day of former NC President and former Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the book was released by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. During the event, PM Oli remarked on the importance of moving away from the feudal mindset of equating individuals with institutions. He emphasized that the nation’s history was built on the collective efforts of all Nepalis, not just by any single person or family. Oli highlighted that while some individuals may have taken the lead, a unified direction towards nation-building is vital despite differing opinions. He also noted that the book would provide valuable insights into the lives of Girija Prasad Koirala and Sujata Koirala.





NC President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also spoke at the event, recounting his political journey with Girija Prasad Koirala. Deuba shared memories of their first meeting in Nakkhu jail in 2025 BS and acknowledged Girija Prasad’s role in fostering his leadership within the party. He described Girija Babu as a tireless and determined leader, recalling their shared struggle against the autocratic rule of King Gyanendra.





NC leader Dr. Shekhar Koirala highlighted Girija Prasad’s pivotal contribution to the peace process that ended the Maoist armed struggle. He urged the current coalition government of NC and UML to focus on good governance, reflecting on lessons from past political experiences.





NC joint general secretary and lawmaker Bhishma Raj Angdambe emphasized the need to resolve factional conflicts within the party. Meanwhile, NC leader Dr. Shashank Koirala paid tribute to Girija Prasad Koirala, lauding his steadfast leadership and dedication to the nation and its people.





Sujata Koirala spoke about her book, explaining that ‘Ma Ra Mero Sano Buwa’ is the result of extensive research, covering a wide range of topics related to her family and the political landscape of the country.

