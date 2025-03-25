PM Oli Stresses on Building Strong Structures Using Modern Technology



Kathmandu: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has emphasized the importance of constructing robust infrastructure through modern technology. Addressing the 10th National Convention of the Progressive Engineers Association Nepal (PEAN), Prime Minister Oli urged engineers to focus on building resilient structures while considering the country’s geographical conditions.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Prime Minister Oli highlighted the need for engineers to propose solutions if they encounter legal hurdles, assuring that the government is open to addressing these challenges. He also called for a constructive and positive role from opposition parties, underlining the government’s commitment to achieving the national aspiration of ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’.





PM Oli reflected on the pace of development in Nepal since the political change in 1991, acknowledging the significant impact of the 2015 earthquake during his tenure as Prime Minister. He noted that reconstruction efforts were guided by the ‘Build Better’ slogan, emphasizing the crucial role infrastructure development plays in fostering markets and entrepreneurship.





The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of Nepali students seeking education abroad, advocating for an educational environment within Nepal that encourages entrepreneurship and advanced studies. He stressed the need to create opportunities that retain talent in the country.





In his remarks, the Chairperson of PEAN, Engineer Dr. Suraj Lamichhane, stated that PEAN, which originated as the ‘Engineering Study Group’ in 2047 BS, now serves as a class organization associated with the CPN (UML). Dr. Lamichhane added that PEAN aims to provide technical support to the party and assist in formulating technology-friendly policies.

