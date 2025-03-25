Ruling Parties Push for Swift Finalization of Pending Bills in Parliament



Kathmandu: The ruling parties have decided to finalize the bill pending in parliament at the earliest. Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Sharat Singh Bhandari, who was present in the meeting, shared that a meeting of top leaders of the ruling parties was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar to discuss the issue of moving the bill under consideration in the parliament.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the meeting also delved into contemporary issues, including building political consensus on the land-related ordinance. The gathering underscored the importance of addressing these legislative matters promptly to ensure smooth governance and legislative efficiency.





The discussion was attended by several key political figures, including Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal Chair Mahantha Thakur, Janamat Party Chair CK Raut, Janata Samajwadi Party Chair Ashok Rai, and Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjita Shrestha. These leaders are focused on fostering collaboration and consensus among the ruling parties to expedite the legislative process.

