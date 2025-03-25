Thapa Appointed Chair of Health Insurance Board



Kathmandu: Chandra Bahadur Thapa Chhetri has been appointed to the post of Chairperson of the Health Insurance Board. Minister for Health and Population Pradip Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-appointed Chairperson Thapa at the Ministry today. He was the Board member for three years before this.





According to National News Agency Nepal, newly appointed Chairman Thapa stated that there is a plan to include all citizens by reviewing and reforming the health insurance policy to improve health insurance. He emphasized the need for a swift and transparent insurance claim payment process and promised to manage the insurance fund transparently and effectively.





Thapa also expressed his commitment to take initiative for the approval of the permanent organization structure of the Health Insurance Board. He plans to launch an awareness campaign about the importance of health insurance and aims to make the insurance programme effective by collaborating with the government, the private sector, and international organizations.

