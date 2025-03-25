Maoist Centre Protests Removal of Kulman Ghising from Nepal Electricity Authority



Kathmandu: The CPN (Maoist Centre) has expressed its opposition to the government’s decision to remove Kulman Ghising from his position as Executive Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA).





According to National News Agency Nepal, party vice-president and spokesperson Agni Prasad Sapkota issued a press release urging the government to reverse its decision. The statement emphasized that the removal of Ghising appears to be an attempt to instill psychological fear among competent administrators who are working with honesty and integrity. The party called for the immediate retraction of this decision.





The CPN (Maoist Centre) also addressed what it described as a sponsored propaganda campaign against the party. The statement rejected claims linking the party president to agreements related to the formation of a commission on investigations of disappeared persons and a commission on truth and reconciliation. The party warned against such propaganda, which it claims misleads the public and causes confusion among citizens.

